Gil Hova Official Music - Listen to songs on Soundcloud | Check for Videos on Linktree

Gil Hova

He/him. Game designer. Robot fight facilitator at NHRL. Noisy music. Ferrets are the best pets ever. Not a negotiable Final Fantasy currency.

Stay in touch

My newsletter - get updates about my game designs and other stuff.

My games

Informal Ferret Games - Where you can find my newest game designs
The Networks - Run your own TV network
Wordsy - A word game about longer words
High Rise - Build a city with absolutely no corruption at all
Bad Medicine - Think quick to pitch silly pharmaceuticals

Fighting robots

NHRL - where I work with fighting robots (and the folks who build them)
GSCRL - where I announce fighting robots

Other stuff

Mixcloud - I drop a mixtape of interesting music every Sunday