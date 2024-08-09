Gil Hova Official Music - Listen to songs on Soundcloud | Check for Videos on Linktree

Gil Hova has been a member of Linktree for 2 years and joined in August 2024. The social media accounts linked to from Gil Hova are: • Bluesky • Mastodon Besides social media accounts, gilhova has populated their site with: • Mastodon - talking tabletop games & robots • Wordsy - A word game about longer words • High Rise - Build a city with absolutely no corruption at all • Bad Medicine - Think quick to pitch silly pharmaceuticals • Mixcloud - I drop a mixtape of interesting music every Sunday • My newsletter - get updates about my game designs and other stuff. • Bluesky - talking tabletop games & robots • Informal Ferret Games - Where you can find my newest game designs • The Networks - Run your own TV network • NHRL - where I work with fighting robots (and the folks who build them) • SoundCloud - A cover album I made • GSCRL - where I announce fighting robots