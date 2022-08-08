grandmotivator Official: TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook

@grandmotivator

🦾 Born to be Cyborg

ME

🔮 Visionary
🦾 Cyborg
🌀 Posthuman & Posthumanist
🌀 Transhuman & Transhumanist
👁️ Neurohacker
🧘 Hedonism & Mindfulness Master
🧠 Therapist & NLP Master
🕊 Libertarian
🪙 DAO Investor
🌐 Digital Nomad
🌏 Phuket, Thailand

EXPERTISE

🛠 Chief AI Officer (CAIO)
🛠 AI Solution Architect
🛠 Chief Information Officer (CIO)
🛠 Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)
🛠 Systems Architect
🛠 Systems Analyst

MISSION

Cyborg Way Technocracy Corporation - Cybernetic Immortality (18+)
ETERNALS - Fully Automated Luxury Hedonistic Society (18+)
UPGRADE Longevity Coliving and Coworking Space (18+)
Montelibero.org - Creating a free society in Europe, starting from Montenegro
MTL Fund - Investment crypto corporation for the development and support of projects in the field of individual freedom
MTL Thailand Assets (MTLTH) - Decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for tokenized assets in Thailand, empowering financial freedom and investment opportunities
Montelibero Jobs • Vacancies • Online/Remote and Office Work • Montenegro • Thailand, Phuket

VR & METAVERSES

Meta Quest VR
VRChat

SOCIAL LINKS

Telegram
GitHub
Personality Database & Pdbee
Pinterest
X
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
Couchsurfing.com
Couchers.org
Trustroots.org